Kumaraswamy proposes new Vande Bharat train to Goa

The proposed route would pass through places like Hassan, Mangaluru

This isn't just about a faster train ride.

Kumaraswamy says the fully electrified Western Ghats route is ready for high-speed trains—meaning more convenience for travelers and a boost for local economies.

He's asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to get the ball rolling on this plan, which fits right in with Indian Railways's push to modernize travel.

If you're into road trips or weekend getaways—or just want better ways to get around—this could be big news.