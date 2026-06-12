Kuno National Park camera trap records rare caracal sighting

Indrajit Ghorpade calls for caracal protection

Caracals are becoming harder to find in India due to shrinking habitats.

Conservationist Indrajit Ghorpade pointed out that while sightings are rare, caracals never truly vanished from places like Kuno and have also been seen in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

He stressed that grassland species like caracals need more attention, saying structured efforts, like tracking their numbers and protecting their food sources, are key if we want them around for the future.