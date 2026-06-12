Kuno National Park camera trap records rare caracal sighting
A camera trap in Kuno National Park just captured a rare caracal, sometimes called the "ghost of the grasslands."
This shy wild cat showing up is a hopeful sign for the park's ecological health and a healthy predator-prey balance within the landscape, with the news announced around World Environment Day.
Indrajit Ghorpade calls for caracal protection
Caracals are becoming harder to find in India due to shrinking habitats.
Conservationist Indrajit Ghorpade pointed out that while sightings are rare, caracals never truly vanished from places like Kuno and have also been seen in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
He stressed that grassland species like caracals need more attention, saying structured efforts, like tracking their numbers and protecting their food sources, are key if we want them around for the future.