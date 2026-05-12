Kuno National Park finds 4 cheetah cubs dead Tuesday morning
India
Sad news from Kuno National Park: four cheetah cubs, born just last month, were found dead near their mother's den on Tuesday morning, May 12, around 6:30am.
The park team last saw them on May 11 and thinks another animal might be responsible.
Mother cheetah safe, India's count 53
The mother cheetah is safe and healthy, and all other cheetahs in the park are doing well. Officials are investigating what happened.
With these losses, India's total cheetah count drops to 53. Kuno is home to most of them, thanks to recent efforts bringing cheetahs from Africa to help boost the population.