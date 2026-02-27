Kurnool: 25 agricultural workers injured in truck accident
India
A truck carrying about 40 agricultural workers flipped over near Nakkaladoddi village in Kurnool's Apsari mandal on Friday (February 27) morning, leaving 25 people hurt.
The driver reportedly lost control while taking a turn toward the cornfield.
Locals quickly called the police, who rushed in to help and start rescue efforts.
Police registered a case
Everyone injured was taken to Adoni Government Hospital right away. Four workers with more serious injuries were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kurnool.
Police registered a case and took up further investigation.