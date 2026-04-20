Kurukshetra family of 3 found dead after relative received message

Investigators: family struggled with daughter's illness

Investigators say the family had been struggling with the daughter's chronic illness, which brought both emotional and financial pressure.

Before the incident, the man even asked his brother-in-law to look after his elderly mother.

This tragedy comes as it follows a series of recent mental health crises, with four student deaths at NIT Kurukshetra over the past two months underscoring how urgent better support is for families and young people alike.