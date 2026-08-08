Kuttanad floods see ministerial team face protests over Thottappally spillway
India
Flooding in Kerala's Kuttanad has turned political, with a ministerial team facing protests over the state's handling of the Thottappally spillway.
Activists accused the government of not clearing debris fast enough, even though almost all spillway shutters were open, while police had to step in when demonstrators blocked the National Highway.
Over ₹55.64cr damages displace Kuttanad families
The floods have caused over ₹55.64 crore in damages, affecting 1,515.15 hectares of cultivated land and damaging local infrastructure.
Many families from places like Champakulam and Kainakary have been displaced.
Even the new Alappuzha-Changanassery road is underwater.
With officials blaming a blockage in the AC Canal, there are growing calls for better flood management in the region.