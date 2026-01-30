Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat on tissue paper
An IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad on Friday after a hijack and bomb threat was found on a tissue paper inside the aircraft. The note claimed there was an explosive device onboard. The plane, carrying 180 people including crew members, landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 6:40am.
Passengers safely evacuated, no suspicious items found
Upon receiving the threat, the pilot promptly informed air traffic control. As a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. After landing, all passengers were safely evacuated and their luggage is currently being screened. Police, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads are thoroughly examining the aircraft for any suspicious objects. So far, no such items have been discovered during initial checks.