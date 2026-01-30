Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted after bomb threat on tissue paper 

Precautionary actions

Passengers safely evacuated, no suspicious items found

Upon receiving the threat, the pilot promptly informed air traffic control. As a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. After landing, all passengers were safely evacuated and their luggage is currently being screened. Police, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads are thoroughly examining the aircraft for any suspicious objects. So far, no such items have been discovered during initial checks.