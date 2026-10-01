KYS activists detained in Delhi after burning Gyanesh Kumar effigy

Protesters said they were frustrated with problems in the voter roll revision process.

Student Jyoti criticized how quickly police stepped in and wondered why so much protection was given to Kumar.

KYS spokesperson Mudiya described their protest as a right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Police said the protesters had not taken any permission for the protest and were burning an effigy near a residential colony, and 10 to 12 people were detained and released within a few hours.