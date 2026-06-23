LAB KDA-led Leh rally demands local legislature and constitutional protections India Jun 23, 2026

On Tuesday, thousands showed up at Leh's Polo Ground for a peaceful rally led by the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The crowd called out the central government for not including important promises from a recent meeting in its official records.

Their main ask: Bring back democratic governance with a local legislature and give Ladakh constitutional protections.