LAB KDA-led Leh rally demands local legislature and constitutional protections
On Tuesday, thousands showed up at Leh's Polo Ground for a peaceful rally led by the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).
The crowd called out the central government for not including important promises from a recent meeting in its official records.
Their main ask: Bring back democratic governance with a local legislature and give Ladakh constitutional protections.
Ladakh protests liquor expansion, power privatization
About 7,000 people joined the protest, and businesses across Ladakh shut down to show support.
Protesters also voiced concerns over plans to expand liquor outlets and privatize the power sector: moves they feel could threaten Ladakh's culture and economy.
LAB co-chair Chering Dorjay Lakrook urged the Center to honor its commitments so Ladakh's unique identity stays protected.