Ladakh: Activist Sonam Wangchuk released after 5 months in detention

Political reactions to Wangchuk's release

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called Wangchuk's release a positive step and urged everyone to keep talking things out.

Political voices like Omar Abdullah said the detention never should have happened, while Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asked the government to apologize to both Wangchuk and Ladakhis.

Meanwhile, local leaders are still pushing for all protesters to be freed and charges dropped.