Ladakh: Activist Sonam Wangchuk released after 5 months in detention
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who spent about five and a half months in detention (from September 26, 2025 to March 14, 2026) in connection with protests demanding statehood for Ladakh, was finally released on March 14.
His release comes just ahead of a Supreme Court hearing about his arrest, which was challenged by his wife.
Political reactions to Wangchuk's release
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called Wangchuk's release a positive step and urged everyone to keep talking things out.
Political voices like Omar Abdullah said the detention never should have happened, while Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asked the government to apologize to both Wangchuk and Ladakhis.
Meanwhile, local leaders are still pushing for all protesters to be freed and charges dropped.