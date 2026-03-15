Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released from detention
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known Ladakh activist, has finally been released from detention under the National Security Act.
He had been held since September 2025 after he was arrested following protests in Leh.
The government decided to let him go just before the Supreme Court was set to hear a final plea about his case.
Wangchuk's wife took his case to SC
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, took his case to the Supreme Court, which looked closely at both legal and health issues:
He had 21 medical examinations while in custody; government records reported his blood pressure and oxygen levels were within normal range.
The Home Ministry says freeing Wangchuk is meant to encourage peace and open up real talks with Ladakh's people about their demands.