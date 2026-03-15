Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk released from detention India Mar 15, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known Ladakh activist, has finally been released from detention under the National Security Act.

He had been held since September 2025 after he was arrested following protests in Leh.

The government decided to let him go just before the Supreme Court was set to hear a final plea about his case.