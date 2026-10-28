Ladakh administration rebuts Sonam Wangchuk, says 1 liquor shop
Ladakh's administration has pushed back against activist Sonam Wangchuk's recent criticism about a supposed boom in local bars.
Wangchuk had accused the region's lieutenant governor of encouraging liquor sales in Leh, but officials say these claims are "false" and "baseless," clarifying that there is actually just one standalone liquor shop open across all of Ladakh.
Ladakh scraps liquor outlets expansion
Earlier this year, there was a plan to expand liquor outlets from two to 20, but it was scrapped after strong protests from local women's groups across Buddhist, Muslim, and Christian communities.
They are calling for Ladakh to stay alcohol-free because of cultural concerns.
The administration says any future decisions will involve more community discussion, especially since banning alcohol could affect tourism or lead to illegal sales.