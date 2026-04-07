Ladakh auctions raise funds for Iranian embassy in New Delhi
People across Ladakh are getting creative to help Iran during its conflict, holding community auctions where even simple items make a difference.
In Kaksar village, an egg from a donated hen sold for ₹6,000, while in Karkitchoo village, a rare apple from last year's harvest went for an impressive ₹105,000.
All funds raised are being sent straight to the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi.
Locals donate cash and household goods
It's not just about bidding: locals are also donating cash and household goods to support Iran.
As student Sheikh Hasnain put it, It is a way of honoring the sentiment with which a person brings their household item... we are showing respect for their contribution as a community.
The Iranian Embassy in India posted social media messages thanking the people of J&K and Kargil for their contributions toward rebuilding Iran.