Ladakh auctions raise funds for Iranian embassy in New Delhi

Locals donate cash and household goods

It's not just about bidding: locals are also donating cash and household goods to support Iran.

As student Sheikh Hasnain put it, It is a way of honoring the sentiment with which a person brings their household item... we are showing respect for their contribution as a community.

The Iranian Embassy in India posted social media messages thanking the people of J&K and Kargil for their contributions toward rebuilding Iran.