Ladakh dissolves Kargil Hill Council, plans Drass Zanskar Sankoo split
Big changes in Ladakh: the administration has dissolved the Kargil Hill Council after its top leader and nine members resigned.
This is part of a larger plan to split Kargil into three new districts: Drass, Zanskar, and Sankoo, shaking up how things are run in the region.
Kargil deputy commissioner acts as CEO
For now, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kargil, will handle council duties to keep things running smoothly.
The move follows months of political tension after Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon refused to step down as promised, sparking party clashes and shifting alliances.
Meanwhile, new rules from the lieutenant governor aim to give all eight Ladakh districts, including the brand-new ones, more local power through their own councils.