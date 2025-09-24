Next Article
Ladakh festival ends amid clashes, protests demanding statehood
The Ladakh Festival, which began on Sunday, ended unexpectedly on Wednesday after clashes broke out between police and protesters in Leh.
The unrest was linked to a wider shutdown, with people demanding statehood for Ladakh and more autonomy under the Sixth Schedule.
Even the planned closing ceremony with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta had to be called off.
Protesters are pushing hard for their voices to be heard
The festival is a big deal for local culture and tourism—plus it gives young artists from Ladakh a chance to shine.
The administration said they were sorry things ended this way, thanking everyone who took part.
Meanwhile, protesters are pushing hard for their voices to be heard by the Centre about Ladakh's future.