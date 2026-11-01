Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association accuses Sonam Wangchuk of hypocrisy

Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is facing heat from the All Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association, which says his family has been making and selling Uley apple wine without proper licenses, even as he campaigns for a liquor-free Ladakh.

The association's president, Namgyal Punchok, pointed out this "hypocrisy" at a press conference, saying it's unfair to businesses that pay taxes and follow the rules.