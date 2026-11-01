Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association accuses Sonam Wangchuk of hypocrisy
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is facing heat from the All Ladakh Hotels and Bars Association, which says his family has been making and selling Uley apple wine without proper licenses, even as he campaigns for a liquor-free Ladakh.
The association's president, Namgyal Punchok, pointed out this "hypocrisy" at a press conference, saying it's unfair to businesses that pay taxes and follow the rules.
Probe sought into Wangchuk family business
The association wants an official investigation into Wangchuk's family business, arguing that everyone should play by the same rules.
It says Wangchuk criticizes licensed bars but overlooks his own family's unregulated operations.
This debate has stirred up fresh conversations about Ladakh's liquor policy and what fair competition really means for local businesses.