Ladakh: KDA, LAB halt talks with government
The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) have put all talks with the central government on hold.
They want detained activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, released and are calling for a judicial probe into the recent police firing in Leh that left four people dead and many injured during protests for Ladakh statehood.
Trust has hit a low point
This standoff is about more than just local politics—young people in Ladakh have been pushing for years for special protections, fair representation, and jobs.
After talks with Delhi recently stalled, trust has hit a low point.
The KDA and LAB say "talks cannot be held at gunpoint," showing just how tense things have become in this strategically important region.