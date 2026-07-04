Ladakh launches 100 member Environment Protection Force to curb off-roading
Ladakh just set up its first Environment Protection Force (EPF), made up of 100 retired Army personnel, paramilitary personnel, and Ladakh Scouts personnel.
After a recent incident where tourists were fined for driving through ecologically sensitive areas near Pangong Lake, the EPF will step in to stop illegal off-roading and pollution in these fragile high-altitude spots.
Ladakh EPF fines litterers, employs veterans
The EPF team can now patrol protected zones, hand out instant fines for littering or breaking rules, and help keep Ladakh's ecosystem safe.
Lt. Gov. Vinai Kumar Saxena highlighted that this move not only helps the environment but also gives veterans meaningful work after retirement.
The hope is to make tourism more responsible while preserving Ladakh's unique landscape for everyone.