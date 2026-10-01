Ladakh launches India's 1st high-altitude snow leopard safari for conservation
India
Ladakh just kicked off India's first high-altitude snow leopard safari, aiming to protect wildlife while supporting local communities.
Lt. Gov. Vinai Kumar Saxena put it simply: this is about showing that development and conservation can go hand in hand.
Safari routes span Hemis Changthang Karakoram
The routes cover hotspots like Hemis National Park, Changthang, and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, home to India's snow leopards.
With six safari vehicles, visitors can spot rare animals, over 340 bird species, and explore a region packed with biodiversity.
The hope? To make Ladakh a model for sustainable tourism that actually benefits both nature and locals.