Ladakh leaders blocked from visiting hunger-striking Sonam Wangchuk in Gurugram
India
A group of Ladakh leaders, including MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan, tried to visit climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram but were stopped by police after waiting four hours.
Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 25 days, asking the government for clear promises before he ends his protest.
Wangchuk demands government drop student cases
Wangchuk says he'll only end his fast if the government promises not to punish students involved in recent protests and drops any cases against them.
From his hospital bed, he's spoken out about police actions against peaceful demonstrators.
Union ministers and opposition MPs have visited him, urging him to end his fast while talks continue.