Ladakh leaders, Home Ministry agree in principle on governance

Ladakh elected legislature but no statehood

The plan includes an elected legislature for Ladakh with real powers over laws, finances, and administration, meaning bureaucrats will answer to local representatives.

While full statehood isn't happening right now (the Center says Ladakh's revenue is too low), this new setup is seen as a step toward more autonomy.

Both sides will work with legal experts to make sure the final framework fits what Ladakhis want for their future.