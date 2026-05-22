Ladakh leaders, Home Ministry agree in principle on governance
India
Big news for Ladakh! After years of talks, local leaders (LAB and KDA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs have finally agreed, in principle, on a fresh governance framework.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk even joined the latest round in Delhi, marking a milestone since discussions kicked off in 2021.
Ladakh elected legislature but no statehood
The plan includes an elected legislature for Ladakh with real powers over laws, finances, and administration, meaning bureaucrats will answer to local representatives.
While full statehood isn't happening right now (the Center says Ladakh's revenue is too low), this new setup is seen as a step toward more autonomy.
Both sides will work with legal experts to make sure the final framework fits what Ladakhis want for their future.