Ladakh leaders say talks with central government hit a snag
Talks between Ladakh's leaders and the central government have hit a snag, with key issues like local democracy and legal protections still unresolved.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk says the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance feel their main concerns haven't been addressed yet.
The government has promised a new proposal by Friday morning, so all eyes are on what changes next.
Ladakh leaders seek Sixth Schedule, statehood
Ladakh's leaders are pushing for constitutional safeguards (think Sixth Schedule) and full statehood to give locals more say in their future.
They're suggesting a hybrid assembly, basically, more democracy without breaking the bank.
The goal is to shift power from Delhi-appointed officials to elected local representatives.
Everyone's hoping the revised proposal at the October 22 meeting will finally bridge the gap and move things forward.