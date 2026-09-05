Ladakh leaders seek Article 371 protection, threaten stronger protests
India
Ladakh's top leaders say they'll ramp up protests if their talks with the government on September 9 don't deliver results.
They're asking for special protection under Article 371, justice for victims of last year's violence, including dropping related cases and compensation, and want the official inquiry report made public.
Slow progress on Ladakh demands
These issues have been on the table since Ladakh became a union territory in 2019.
LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk called out the slow progress, noting that only 25 of 80 violence-related cases have been dropped so far.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk said a planned protest march is on hold for now, but warned that "Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation very strongly." if talks fail.