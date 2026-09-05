Ladakh leaders seek Article 371 protection, threaten stronger protests

These issues have been on the table since Ladakh became a union territory in 2019.

LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk called out the slow progress, noting that only 25 of 80 violence-related cases have been dropped so far.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said a planned protest march is on hold for now, but warned that "Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation very strongly." if talks fail.