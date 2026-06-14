Ladakh leaders stall talks with Ministry of Home Affairs
India
Talks between Ladakh leaders and the Ministry of Home Affairs hit a wall last month.
The meeting was supposed to shape how Ladakh is run, but several important demands, like more power for a local chief minister and stronger constitutional protections, were left out of the official notes.
This has frustrated local groups, who feel their voices aren't being fully heard.
Leh and Kargil refuse to sign
Leaders from Leh and Kargil say they won't sign off unless their requests are included, especially those about real autonomy and safeguarding Ladakh's unique identity.
Despite ongoing protests and calls for statehood from activists like Sonam Wangchuk, the Center hasn't set up another meeting yet.
For now, the region's future governance remains uncertain.