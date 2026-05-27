Ladakh LG Saxena cautions Sonam Wangchuk over 'honorary cockroach' remark

Saxena warns protests may hurt tourism

Saxena pointed out that too many protests could hurt tourism, which is key for Ladakh's economy.

He brought up the deadly protests where four people died and Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act.

On a more positive note, both sides recently agreed to work toward restoring democracy and giving Ladakh special constitutional safeguards, something the Apex Body, Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have been pushing for.

Saxena also reminded Wangchuk to be careful with comparisons, after he admitted it was wrong to liken Ladakh's situation to Manipur.