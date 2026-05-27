Ladakh LG Saxena cautions Sonam Wangchuk over 'honorary cockroach' remark
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given activist Sonam Wangchuk a heads-up for calling himself an "honorary cockroach" while backing the viral Cockroach Janta Party.
This happened in Leh where Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met with Saxena.
The Lt. Gov. urged Wangchuk to avoid statements and protests that could stir up trouble, reminding him that Ladakh's progress depends on open talks with the Center, not just demonstrations.
Saxena warns protests may hurt tourism
Saxena pointed out that too many protests could hurt tourism, which is key for Ladakh's economy.
He brought up the deadly protests where four people died and Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act.
On a more positive note, both sides recently agreed to work toward restoring democracy and giving Ladakh special constitutional safeguards, something the Apex Body, Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have been pushing for.
Saxena also reminded Wangchuk to be careful with comparisons, after he admitted it was wrong to liken Ladakh's situation to Manipur.