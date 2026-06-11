Ladakh Nubra-Pangong route clogged by tourists in viral video

Jams strain vehicles and motorcyclists

All that stop-and-go isn't just annoying; it's tough on vehicles. Cars can overheat, clutches wear out faster, and automatics with dry-clutch gearboxes struggle too.

Motorcyclists have it rough balancing on bumpy roads and constantly shifting gears.

With few gas stations around, wasting fuel while idling can mess up travel plans, so it's smart to get your ride checked before heading out and start early to avoid the worst of the jams.