Ladakh police register 0 FIR against Yogesh Parmar over video
India
Ladakh Police have registered a zero FIR against social media influencer Yogesh Parmar after he circulated a Facebook video with "hateful and offensive" comments about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The complainant alleged the video could stir up hostility and threaten public harmony, so officials took action quickly: the zero FIR was registered at Leh police station on August 1, 2026.
Parmar faces Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges
Parmar faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts against national integration, insult to provoke breach of peace, and public mischief.
These could mean two to three years in jail, a fine, or both.
The case has now been sent to Mysuru city's Devaraja police for further investigation since that's where the incident happened.