Ladakh protests: Civil society groups to march again on March 16

Why are the protests happening?

This isn't just about one activist: locals have been calling for autonomy and safeguards since 2020, after Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

With a large tribal population worried about losing land and jobs to outsiders, tensions have spiked: recent protests turned deadly, with four people killed and more than 70 injured in police firing.

Even after Wangchuk's release, two activists are still jailed and talks with the government haven't led anywhere yet.

For many in Ladakh, these protests are about protecting their home's unique culture and future.