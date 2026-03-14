Ladakh protests: Civil society groups to march again on March 16
Ladakh's civil society groups are gearing up for a fresh protest on March 16, even after activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from detention.
Their main demands? Statehood for Ladakh, special constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule, separate MPs for Leh and Kargil, and more government jobs.
Wangchuk was first detained under the National Security Act last September.
Why are the protests happening?
This isn't just about one activist: locals have been calling for autonomy and safeguards since 2020, after Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.
With a large tribal population worried about losing land and jobs to outsiders, tensions have spiked: recent protests turned deadly, with four people killed and more than 70 injured in police firing.
Even after Wangchuk's release, two activists are still jailed and talks with the government haven't led anywhere yet.
For many in Ladakh, these protests are about protecting their home's unique culture and future.