Ladakh: 4 tourists fined ₹2L for illegal off-roading in Pangong

Enforcement action

Offenders from different states

The offenders, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, were fined ₹50,000 each. Their vehicles were impounded and released only after the penalties were paid. One incident involved a Punjab-registered vehicle allegedly driven into Pangong Lake near Merak for stunts on June 23. Another case involved a Uttar Pradesh-registered car seen off-roading near Lukung in Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.