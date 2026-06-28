Ladakh: 4 tourists fined ₹2L for illegal off-roading in Pangong
What's the story
The Ladakh administration has imposed a ₹2 lakh fine on four tourists for illegal off-roading in ecologically sensitive areas, including Pangong Lake. The move is part of an enforcement drive against activities that threaten the region's fragile ecosystem. The penalties were imposed on June 26 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act after wildlife officials discovered violations during routine patrols and social media monitoring.
Enforcement action
Offenders from different states
The offenders, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, were fined ₹50,000 each. Their vehicles were impounded and released only after the penalties were paid. One incident involved a Punjab-registered vehicle allegedly driven into Pangong Lake near Merak for stunts on June 23. Another case involved a Uttar Pradesh-registered car seen off-roading near Lukung in Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.
Responsible tourism
LG urges tourists to practice responsible tourism
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has urged tourists to practice responsible and eco-friendly tourism in Ladakh. He said such activities disturb endangered species, damage fragile ecosystems, and affect the sanctity of tourist destinations. The LG emphasized that off-roading in or near protected areas is punishable under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, adding that strict action will continue against violators.
Violation hotspots
Other violations detected
Other violations included a Punjab-registered jeep allegedly driving through a stream in Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary and a Himachal Pradesh-registered car allegedly chasing a Tibetan gazelle near Nurboo La. These incidents were reported at Merak and Lukung along Pangong Lake, Nurboo La in Hanle, and Sumur in Nubra Valley under the Leh Wildlife Division. The administration's crackdown on illegal off-roading is aimed at protecting Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and endangered wildlife.