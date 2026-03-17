Ladakh: Thousands join protests demanding statehood, constitutional safeguards

Protesters want constitutional protections

Locals say they're frustrated by the lack of progress after talks with the Center stalled following the protesters' deaths and Wangchuk's arrest in September 2025.

LAB co-chair Chering Dorjey put it simply: there is anger and anxiety among people in Leh and Kargil over the Center's failure to respect public demands.

Protesters want constitutional protections to safeguard Ladakh's culture and future, something they've been pushing for some time.

Talks remain unresolved, leaving many residents uncertain about what comes next.