Ladakh: Thousands join protests demanding statehood, constitutional safeguards
Rallies and shutdowns took place in Leh and Kargil on Monday, with reported attendance ranging from hundreds to thousands, calling for Ladakh to get statehood and sixth Schedule status.
Organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), this was the first major rally since last September's violence, which left four dead and dozens injured.
Protesters want constitutional protections
Locals say they're frustrated by the lack of progress after talks with the Center stalled following the protesters' deaths and Wangchuk's arrest in September 2025.
LAB co-chair Chering Dorjey put it simply: there is anger and anxiety among people in Leh and Kargil over the Center's failure to respect public demands.
Protesters want constitutional protections to safeguard Ladakh's culture and future, something they've been pushing for some time.
Talks remain unresolved, leaving many residents uncertain about what comes next.