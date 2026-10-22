Ladakh to hold panchayat elections November 21 finishing November 30
India
Ladakh is gearing up for its panchayat elections, scheduled for November 21, 2026. The full election process will wrap up by November 30.
If you're interested in running, the election notifications will be issued on October 26 and nominations close on November 2, with a quick turnaround for scrutiny and withdrawals right after.
Eight LAHDCs now have 100 constituencies
There are now 100 constituencies spread across eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, thanks to recent changes like the creation of Sankoo district and updates to the LAHDC Act.
The model code of conduct is already in effect to keep things fair.
This is the first local election since 2018, so officials are urging everyone to play by the rules and respect the democratic process.