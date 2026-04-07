Ladakh tourism groups seek investor limits to protect local businesses India Apr 07, 2026

Tourism groups in Ladakh want limits on outside investors to keep local businesses safe.

Since the removal of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, there's been a surge of nonlocal money, and many locals worry big hotel chains could edge out homegrown operators.

Tourism supports nearly 14,000 families, but with only a short season each year, it's tough for small businesses to survive.