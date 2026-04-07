Ladakh tourism groups seek investor limits to protect local businesses
India
Tourism groups in Ladakh want limits on outside investors to keep local businesses safe.
Since the removal of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, there's been a surge of nonlocal money, and many locals worry big hotel chains could edge out homegrown operators.
Tourism supports nearly 14,000 families, but with only a short season each year, it's tough for small businesses to survive.
Ladakh stakeholders seek Sixth Schedule safeguards
Stakeholders are urging the government to bring Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, basically asking for special legal safeguards that protect local interests and promote fair development.
The alliance blacklisted 11 properties over non-local investment last year, doubling down on their commitment to sustainable tourism led by locals.