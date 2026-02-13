Ladakh's demands for Sixth Schedule, statehood rejected by Centre: Report

Locals fear loss of cultural identity, job reservations

For years, people in Ladakh—most of whom are from tribal communities—have wanted more control over their land, jobs, and identity.

Many worry that without these protections, outsiders could change the region's unique culture.

LAB and KDA are still pushing for job safeguards, specific job reservations and language recognition, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The conversation isn't over yet—but many locals feel their voices still aren't being fully heard.