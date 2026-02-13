Ladakh's demands for Sixth Schedule, statehood rejected by Centre: Report
The Indian government has reportedly turned down Ladakh's key demands for special constitutional status (Sixth Schedule) and full statehood.
The report said it followed a meeting on February 4, 2026, between Union Home Ministry officials and local groups Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) that lasted for more than two hours.
While some leaders felt the talks were one-sided, the Centre has promised another round of discussions soon.
Locals fear loss of cultural identity, job reservations
For years, people in Ladakh—most of whom are from tribal communities—have wanted more control over their land, jobs, and identity.
Many worry that without these protections, outsiders could change the region's unique culture.
LAB and KDA are still pushing for job safeguards, specific job reservations and language recognition, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The conversation isn't over yet—but many locals feel their voices still aren't being fully heard.