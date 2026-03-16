Ladakh's unexpected March snowfall raises serious climate concerns
India
Ladakh just got hit with unexpected snowfall this March, which has totally thrown off the usual shift into spring.
After a long winter and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the snow that should help refill water sources is melting way too fast.
Apricot farmers are especially feeling it
Because the snow isn't sticking around, groundwater is running low and springs are drying up: bad news for everyone who depends on them.
apricot farmers are especially feeling it, with crop yields dropping by up to 40%.
With shrinking glaciers and higher flood risks, local communities are facing some serious climate challenges.