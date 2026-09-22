Lady Shri Ram College moves classes online after alleged rape
India
After a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped near Lady Shri Ram College for Women, the college quickly moved classes online to prioritize student safety.
The incident happened at Aastha Kunj Park, not far from campus, leading officials to cancel in-person classes for now.
Police arrest 3 men 1 hospitalized
Police have arrested three men linked to the case, with one currently in the hospital.
College principal Kanika K Ahuja assured students that their safety comes first, saying faculty and counselors are available for support.
The investigation is ongoing, and the college says it is committed to keeping students safe moving forward.