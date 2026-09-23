Lady Shri Ram College moves classes online after Kalkaji rape
India
After a gang rape incident in Delhi's Kalkaji area, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has moved classes online.
This decision came right after a police encounter just 50 meters from the college's back gate, leaving students anxious and calling for better safety.
Police confirm 3 Kalkaji rape suspects
Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada called out Delhi's lack of safety for women, saying "India's safety for women has come to this level in the National Capital."
Police confirmed that all three suspects in the Kalkaji gang-rape case remain in custody as the investigation proceeds.
Meanwhile, LSR is coordinating with the Delhi Police to review security around the campus perimeter.