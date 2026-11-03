Lahore tops world pollution list with AQI 447, Delhi 332

Lahore's air is now 60 times dirtier than the World Health Organization recommends. Pakistan is cracking down on polluting brick kilns and asking farmers to stop burning crop residue.

In Delhi, there are new limits on polluting vehicles and construction work.

With Diwali coming up on November 8, only low-polluting fireworks are allowed for 3 hours each on Saturday and Sunday this year to help protect everyone's lungs during the festival season.