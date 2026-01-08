Stash of ₹4.5L, foreign currency found after Kerala beggar's death

By Chanshimla Varah 04:01 pm Jan 08, 2026

Residents of Alappuzha in Kerala got the shock of their lives when they discovered that a regular beggar who died after a road accident had more than ₹4.5 lakh in cash on him. The incident occurred on Monday night when Anil Kishore, the beggar, was involved in an accident and injured. Local residents took him to the hospital. However, the man left the hospital alone without telling anyone.