Stash of ₹4.5L, foreign currency found after Kerala beggar's death
What's the story
Residents of Alappuzha in Kerala got the shock of their lives when they discovered that a regular beggar who died after a road accident had more than ₹4.5 lakh in cash on him. The incident occurred on Monday night when Anil Kishore, the beggar, was involved in an accident and injured. Local residents took him to the hospital. However, the man left the hospital alone without telling anyone.
Cash discovery
On Tuesday morning, his body was discovered outside a shop along with a container filled with cash. The container found near Kishore's body contained over ₹4.5 lakh in cash, including banned ₹2,000 notes and foreign currency like Saudi riyals. The money was stored in plastic tins. Panchayat member Philip Umman expressed surprise at the discovery saying "everyone was shocked." Kishore was a familiar face in Charummoot and nearby areas of Alappuzha.
Legal proceedings
The police have taken custody of the cash and will hand it over to the court. Inspector S. Sreekumar said that all procedures will be followed legally from here on. No family members have come forward to claim the money yet, leaving its fate in the hands of legal authorities.