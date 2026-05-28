Lakshadweep has recommended environmental clearance for 6 water aerodromes

Compact seaplane terminals proposed in Lakshadweep

Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Kiltan, Kadmat, Minicoy, and Agatti are proposed to have compact terminals and floating walkways for seaplanes.

After a successful trial flight in May, the project is set to attract thousands of visitors each year and turn Lakshadweep into a hot destination, think Maldives vibes but closer to home.