Lakshadweep has recommended environmental clearance for 6 water aerodromes
India
Big news for island lovers: Lakshadweep has a recommended environmental clearance for water aerodromes on six islands, making travel way easier and faster.
The government's plan aims to launch seaplane tourism, linking these remote spots directly to Kochi, so no more relying on rare flights or marathon ship rides.
Compact seaplane terminals proposed in Lakshadweep
Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Kiltan, Kadmat, Minicoy, and Agatti are proposed to have compact terminals and floating walkways for seaplanes.
After a successful trial flight in May, the project is set to attract thousands of visitors each year and turn Lakshadweep into a hot destination, think Maldives vibes but closer to home.