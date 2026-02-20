Lakshadweep issues liquor licenses to government guesthouses on 2 islands
Lakshadweep has given out liquor licenses to government guesthouses on Chetlat and Bitra islands.
The licenses, issued on February 17, 2026, let the tourism department serve alcohol—but only to people with valid permits.
Previously, permits had been restricted to Bangaram Island, though licenses had earlier been issued for tourism huts in Kavaratti, Minicoy and Kadamat.
Local leaders, residents oppose move
This move has sparked strong pushback from local leaders and residents, who feel it clashes with Lakshadweep's long-standing prohibition.
MP Hamdullah Sayeed wants an immediate rollback, saying most locals want the ban to stay.
Congress committees have even threatened legal action if the decision isn't reversed.
There are also strict rules for these licenses: operators must track every bottle and get permission before moving stock—or risk losing their license altogether.