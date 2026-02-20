Lakshadweep issues liquor licenses to government guesthouses on 2 islands

Local leaders, residents oppose move

This move has sparked strong pushback from local leaders and residents, who feel it clashes with Lakshadweep's long-standing prohibition.

MP Hamdullah Sayeed wants an immediate rollback, saying most locals want the ban to stay.

Congress committees have even threatened legal action if the decision isn't reversed.

There are also strict rules for these licenses: operators must track every bottle and get permission before moving stock—or risk losing their license altogether.