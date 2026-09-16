Lakshmana Kurani bids ₹8L+1 for sacred coconut at Malingaraya Jatre
India
Lakshmana Siddappa Kurani, a sugarcane farmer from Bagalkote, just made headlines by bidding a whopping ₹8,00,001 for a sacred coconut at the Malingaraya Jatre festival in Chikkalaki village.
This annual auction happens right after the holy month of Shravana, and the coconut is considered super special, blessed with rituals and prayers before it goes up for grabs.
Kurani's bid breaks 2019 record
Kurani's bid smashed the previous record of ₹6,50,001 set in 2019, beating out some tough competition.
Thousands of devotees turned up to watch, showing how much this tradition means to everyone.
Devotees believe owning the consecrated coconut brings health, prosperity, and blessings from Lord Malingaraya, a pretty big deal if you ask anyone there!