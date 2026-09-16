Lakshmana Kurani bids ₹8L+1 for sacred coconut at Malingaraya Jatre

Lakshmana Siddappa Kurani, a sugarcane farmer from Bagalkote, just made headlines by bidding a whopping ₹8,00,001 for a sacred coconut at the Malingaraya Jatre festival in Chikkalaki village.

This annual auction happens right after the holy month of Shravana, and the coconut is considered super special, blessed with rituals and prayers before it goes up for grabs.