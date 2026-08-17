Lakshmanan Meyyappan, 16, named world's youngest male chartered accountant
India
Lakshmanan Meyyappan, 16 years and 141 days old, has become the world's youngest male chartered accountant, earning a Guinness World Records title in Dubai after clearing his ACCA exams.
His interest in finance kicked off during the pandemic, inspired by his mother, who is also an ACCA and introduced him to basic accounting concepts during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Lakshmanan Meyyappan completed ACCA and CFA
After finishing Class 10, Lakshmanan completed his ACCA qualification in about a year and later earned a CFA.
He is now working as a senior research analyst while studying for an M.S. in finance.
Lakshmanan credits his curiosity: "What mattered was understanding how finance works in the real world and building skills that remain relevant over time."