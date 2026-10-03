Lakshya arrested in Nitin Singh murder linked to Armaan Singh

Police have made a fresh arrest in the murder of Chandigarh head constable Nitin Singh, picking up 20-year-old Lakshya, a school friend of main accused Armaan Singh.

Both Lakshya and Armaan had traveled to Haridwar in August, where Armaan allegedly got in touch with weapons dealer Mohammad Shaheen, and Armaan allegedly returned to Haridwar alone about 10 days before the murder to purchase the pistol.

The case took a dark turn when it was revealed that the crime was linked to Armaan's resentment over property and his request for ₹10 lakh to start a second-hand automobile business.