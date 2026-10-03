Lakshya arrested in Nitin Singh murder linked to Armaan Singh
Police have made a fresh arrest in the murder of Chandigarh head constable Nitin Singh, picking up 20-year-old Lakshya, a school friend of main accused Armaan Singh.
Both Lakshya and Armaan had traveled to Haridwar in August, where Armaan allegedly got in touch with weapons dealer Mohammad Shaheen, and Armaan allegedly returned to Haridwar alone about 10 days before the murder to purchase the pistol.
The case took a dark turn when it was revealed that the crime was linked to Armaan's resentment over property and his request for ₹10 lakh to start a second-hand automobile business.
Armaan Singh allegedly shot Nitin Singh
CCTV footage confirmed the Haridwar trip, helping police piece together events leading up to Nitin Singh's death on September 25.
According to the investigation, Armaan had earlier sought ₹10 lakh from his father for a second-hand automobile business, and the fatal argument followed Armaan setting an alarm for 4am which woke his father and led to an argument, ending with Armaan allegedly shooting his father while he slept.
The weapon was later found on their terrace.
Nitin's wife discovered his body but has not spoken publicly yet about what happened.