Lal Krishna Advani discharged from Indraprastha Apollo after chest infection
India
Lal Krishna Advani, the 98-year-old BJP leader and major figure in Indian politics, has been discharged from Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after being treated for a chest infection.
He was admitted on October 16 and needed intensive care at first, but his health improved under close medical observation.
Lal Krishna Advani shaped BJP nationally
Advani is not just any politician: he helped shape the BJP into a national powerhouse and served as both party president and India's deputy prime minister.