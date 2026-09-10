Red Fort blast: How traffic forced bomber to change plans 

The NIA's chargesheet reveals that the vehicle-borne IED was detonated using a remote "command mechanism" hidden in one of Umar's shoes.

A metal piece found near the i20 used by Umar tested positive for triacetone triperoxide (TATP), potassium, and ammonium nitrate, the chargesheet states.

Other evidence from this car included a nasal orifice swab that matched Umar's parents' DNA, confirming his identity as the bomber.