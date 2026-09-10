Red Fort blast: How traffic forced bomber to change plans
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the Red Fort vehicle-borne IED attack, revealing key details about the blast. The chargesheet states that Umar-un-Nabi, the bomber, initially intended to park his explosive-laden car near Lal Mandir in Chandni Chowk. However, heavy traffic and police presence likely forced him to change plans. CCTV footage shows him trying to park at 6:37pm before he reached Gate No. 4 of the Red Fort and detonated the IED at 6:50pm.
Blast details
Remote command mechanism used to detonate IED
The NIA's chargesheet reveals that the vehicle-borne IED was detonated using a remote "command mechanism" hidden in one of Umar's shoes.
A metal piece found near the i20 used by Umar tested positive for triacetone triperoxide (TATP), potassium, and ammonium nitrate, the chargesheet states.
Other evidence from this car included a nasal orifice swab that matched Umar's parents' DNA, confirming his identity as the bomber.
Explosive analysis
TATP impact, storage conditions, and explosion costs
The chargesheet states that TATP's yield and stability depend on storage in a cold environment with 10% water.
Witnesses testified that Umar kept his room very cool, and a foul smell emanated from it. He and his associates also bought collapsible water bags to maintain stable conditions for TATP by regularly adding water to the IED.
The explosion killed 11 and injured 29 others, with damage worth ₹17.7 lakh to nearby structures, according to assessments by DMRC, ASI, and PWD.
Bomber's actions
Urine stored in a polythene bag in Nuh
On October 30, Umar met an acquaintance behind Al Falah hospital and asked him to bring his "shoes" from his room. He was distressed as J&K police had raided their module by then.
While hiding in Nuh, Umar stored urine in a polythene bag, causing foul odors, which prompted the host to complain to her husband.
Interestingly, a PDF material seized from accused pen drives details an alternative method of preparing explosives using urea nitrate by extracting urea from urine.
Terror manual
'Lone Mujahid Pocket Book' seized from Umar's associates
The chargesheet also mentions the seizure of a terror manual, Lone Mujahid Pocket Book, published in Inspire magazine affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
This manual provided operational details on explosives, weapons, vehicles, arson, and covert activities. It had detailed chapters on TATP and remote-control mechanisms for detonating IEDs.
The chargesheet also said that on November 7, Umar bought new clothes using cash at a shop in Nuh.