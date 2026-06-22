Lali Resort in Haryana ordered to pay ₹10,000 compensation India Jun 22, 2026

Lali Resort in Haryana was ordered to pay ₹10,000 as compensation after charging a guest extra for Mountain Dew and then brushing off his complaint.

The guest paid ₹50 per bottle instead of the listed ₹35 during an event last September, and when he tried to raise the issue, staff reportedly misbehaved.

The resort did not respond to a legal notice either, so the case went to the consumer commission.