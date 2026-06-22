Lali Resort in Haryana ordered to pay ₹10,000 compensation
India
Lali Resort in Haryana was ordered to pay ₹10,000 as compensation after charging a guest extra for Mountain Dew and then brushing off his complaint.
The guest paid ₹50 per bottle instead of the listed ₹35 during an event last September, and when he tried to raise the issue, staff reportedly misbehaved.
The resort did not respond to a legal notice either, so the case went to the consumer commission.
Consumer commission orders refund with interest
The consumer commission found Lali Resort at fault and ordered it to refund the ₹75 overcharge with interest, plus pay ₹10,000 for mental harassment and legal costs.
It has 40 days to pay up, or else even more interest will kick in.