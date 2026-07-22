Lalit Modi returning to India after tribunal drops most charges
India
Lalit Modi, who started the IPL, just announced he's returning to India after being away since 2010.
He left when financial investigations kicked off, but now a big tribunal has thrown out most of the charges against him in a case related to IPL South Africa.
Lalit Modi excited to become grandfather
The tribunal said there wasn't enough evidence to hold Modi responsible, so most penalties from the Enforcement Directorate were dropped.
Relieved and calling this a new phase, Modi shared that he always acted in IPL's best interests.
He's planning his return for late 2026 or early 2027.
On a personal note, he's excited to become a grandfather soon.