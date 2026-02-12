Lamborghini case: Kanpur tycoon's son released just hours after arrest
What's the story
Shivam Mishra, the son of Kanpur tobacco magnate KK Mishra, has been granted bail by a Kanpur court. He was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly causing a hit-and-run accident with his ₹10 crore Lamborghini Revuelto. The Lamborghini Revuelto collided with pedestrians and other vehicles before coming to a stop after hitting a divider. One of the injured, 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq, later filed an FIR.
Legal proceedings
Shivam raises questions about police investigation
During the hearing, Shivam represented himself and raised questions about the police investigation. The court asked him to cooperate with the probe and provide necessary documents. The judge rejected the police's plea for judicial remand of Shivam in this high-profile case. He was released on a personal bond of ₹20,000 while investigations continue.
Defense statement
Shivam's lawyer claims he was not driving the car
Shivam's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, claimed his client was wrongly arrested and wasn't driving the car during the accident. He said, "He (Shivam Mishra) has been wrongly arrested by the police. He was not driving the car." However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava earlier confirmed that investigations found Shivam to be behind the wheel during the incident.
Driver's confession
Driver Mohan confirms Shivam had a seizure during accident
Before the hearing, the driver of Shivam Mishra's Lamborghini, Mohan, confessed that he was driving the car when it crashed. He said Shivam had a seizure and fell on him at the time of the accident. "Yes. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me," Mohan said.
Evidence stance
Kanpur Police Commissioner on evidence collected so far
Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, however, said Shivam is named as the driver based on evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage. "When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam," he said. The case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4).