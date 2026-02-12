Lamborghini case: Kanpur tycoon's son released just hours after arrest 

Shivam Mishra, the son of Kanpur tobacco magnate KK Mishra, has been granted bail by a Kanpur court. He was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly causing a hit-and-run accident with his ₹10 crore Lamborghini Revuelto. The Lamborghini Revuelto collided with pedestrians and other vehicles before coming to a stop after hitting a divider. One of the injured, 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq, later filed an FIR.

Legal proceedings Shivam raises questions about police investigation During the hearing, Shivam represented himself and raised questions about the police investigation. The court asked him to cooperate with the probe and provide necessary documents. The judge rejected the police's plea for judicial remand of Shivam in this high-profile case. He was released on a personal bond of ₹20,000 while investigations continue.

Defense statement Shivam's lawyer claims he was not driving the car Shivam's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, claimed his client was wrongly arrested and wasn't driving the car during the accident. He said, "He (Shivam Mishra) has been wrongly arrested by the police. He was not driving the car." However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava earlier confirmed that investigations found Shivam to be behind the wheel during the incident.

Driver's confession Driver Mohan confirms Shivam had a seizure during accident Before the hearing, the driver of Shivam Mishra's Lamborghini, Mohan, confessed that he was driving the car when it crashed. He said Shivam had a seizure and fell on him at the time of the accident. "Yes. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me," Mohan said.

