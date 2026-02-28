Lamborghini crash case: Tycoon's son Mishra awaits final charges

Mishra got bail on same day he was arrested

Mishra was arrested on February 12 after dodging police for four days but got bail that same day for ₹20,000.

At first, the FIR blamed an unknown driver, but CCTV and eyewitnesses pointed to Mishra. His driver later tried to take the blame but wasn't accepted by police.

The court released the Lamborghini on an ₹8.3 crore bond after mechanical checks.

The main victim has accepted compensation and is now waiting for closure as charges against Mishra are yet to be finalized.