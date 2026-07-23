Lancet Regional Health study finds India increasing 'Watch' antibiotic use

Researchers found that Indians use about 18.3 daily doses of antibiotics per 1,000 people, more than the ideal 14.7.

Only 27% of prescriptions are for safer "Access" antibiotics (the target is 52%).

Misuse is a big problem too: lots of folks self-medicate or stop treatment early, and hospitals often give out antibiotics without proper tests.

Experts say it's time for stricter rules and smarter prescribing to keep these medicines working when we really need them.