Lancet Regional Health study finds India increasing 'Watch' antibiotic use
A new study in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia says India is leaning more on "Watch" antibiotics, powerful meds that can make bacteria tougher to beat if overused.
Even though people are taking fewer antibiotics overall, prescriptions for these high-risk drugs are actually going up, which could speed up antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and make infections harder to treat.
India's antibiotic use and misuse widespread
Researchers found that Indians use about 18.3 daily doses of antibiotics per 1,000 people, more than the ideal 14.7.
Only 27% of prescriptions are for safer "Access" antibiotics (the target is 52%).
Misuse is a big problem too: lots of folks self-medicate or stop treatment early, and hospitals often give out antibiotics without proper tests.
Experts say it's time for stricter rules and smarter prescribing to keep these medicines working when we really need them.